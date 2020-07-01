6036 Rancho Mission Rd #345

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Furnished Large 1 Bedroom Condo - Mission Valley - Close To Everything - Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo.



This gorgeous 1st floor unit is in the Mission Gorge area. Close to all! Qualcomm stadium, golf course, freeways, shops, all are next door to this lovely Condo! Pets are ok!



Located In Rancho Mission Villas! This amazing community boasts sparkling pools, state of the art fitness center, clean onsite laundry facilities and a welcoming community center. Call today to make this desirable home yours!



Professionally managed by WeLease, www.weleaseusa.com or 619-866-3383



(RLNE4943226)