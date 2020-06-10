Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

6021 Erlanger St. Available 07/12/19 Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex in UTC - Stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex available for lease in UTC! Wood-like flooring throughout with tile in kitchen and baths. Light and bright living room with fireplace has plenty of windows that let in natural light. Sliding door of living room that leads out to private fully fenced backyard. Kitchen includes stove top, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Attached one car garage. Laundry/storage room with full size washer/dryer in unit. Bathrooms have just been redone. Community offers pool, tennis court, clubhouse, playground and BBQ area!

One year lease term. Tenant pays all utilities. Available around July 12th, 2019.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



No Pets Allowed



