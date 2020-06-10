All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6021 Erlanger St.
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

6021 Erlanger St.

6021 Erlanger Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
University City
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6021 Erlanger Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
6021 Erlanger St. Available 07/12/19 Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex in UTC - Stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex available for lease in UTC! Wood-like flooring throughout with tile in kitchen and baths. Light and bright living room with fireplace has plenty of windows that let in natural light. Sliding door of living room that leads out to private fully fenced backyard. Kitchen includes stove top, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Attached one car garage. Laundry/storage room with full size washer/dryer in unit. Bathrooms have just been redone. Community offers pool, tennis court, clubhouse, playground and BBQ area!
One year lease term. Tenant pays all utilities. Available around July 12th, 2019.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4945469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Erlanger St. have any available units?
6021 Erlanger St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6021 Erlanger St. have?
Some of 6021 Erlanger St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 Erlanger St. currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Erlanger St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Erlanger St. pet-friendly?
No, 6021 Erlanger St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6021 Erlanger St. offer parking?
Yes, 6021 Erlanger St. offers parking.
Does 6021 Erlanger St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6021 Erlanger St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Erlanger St. have a pool?
Yes, 6021 Erlanger St. has a pool.
Does 6021 Erlanger St. have accessible units?
No, 6021 Erlanger St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Erlanger St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 Erlanger St. has units with dishwashers.
