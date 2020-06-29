All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:25 AM

5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200

5990 Dandridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5990 Dandridge Lane, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely two bedroom two bathroom condo is for rent. One year lease minimal. 18 months lease preferred. New Washer and new dryer in the unit. New carpet. Prefer no pet. HOA include Trash and water and paid by the landlord. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances & a custom backsplash. Each bedroom boasts an attached bathroom, spacious closets as well as balconies. Secured two parking spaces. This top floor unit offers a quiet, well-maintained community and very close to shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 have any available units?
5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 have?
Some of 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 currently offering any rent specials?
5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 pet-friendly?
No, 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 offer parking?
Yes, 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 offers parking.
Does 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 have a pool?
No, 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 does not have a pool.
Does 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 have accessible units?
No, 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 does not have accessible units.
Does 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200 has units with dishwashers.
