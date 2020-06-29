5990 Dandridge ln Unit 200

Amenities

This lovely two bedroom two bathroom condo is for rent. One year lease minimal. 18 months lease preferred. New Washer and new dryer in the unit. New carpet. Prefer no pet. HOA include Trash and water and paid by the landlord. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances & a custom backsplash. Each bedroom boasts an attached bathroom, spacious closets as well as balconies. Secured two parking spaces. This top floor unit offers a quiet, well-maintained community and very close to shopping and schools.