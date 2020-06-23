5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

1 Bed, 1 Bath Mission Valley Condo w/ Balcony - 1 bedroom, 1 bath Mission Valley condo. Approximately 600 sq. ft. Large living room with sliding door that leads to balcony. Dining area with space for a small table. New vinyl wood-like flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious kitchen with tons of counter space. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher included. Bath has a new vanity.

Great location, just off Friars Rd. and I-15. Rancho Mission Villas complex features community laundry, pool, and tennis court!



Terms:

$1,500 rent

$1,500 security deposit

One year lease

Sorry, no pets accepted

Tenant pays gas and electric

Available early February



To view this unit, please give us a call at (619) 535-6757!



(RLNE4191226)