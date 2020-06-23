All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158

5946 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

5946 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
1 Bed, 1 Bath Mission Valley Condo w/ Balcony - 1 bedroom, 1 bath Mission Valley condo. Approximately 600 sq. ft. Large living room with sliding door that leads to balcony. Dining area with space for a small table. New vinyl wood-like flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious kitchen with tons of counter space. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher included. Bath has a new vanity.
Great location, just off Friars Rd. and I-15. Rancho Mission Villas complex features community laundry, pool, and tennis court!

Terms:
$1,500 rent
$1,500 security deposit
One year lease
Sorry, no pets accepted
Tenant pays gas and electric
Available early February

To view this unit, please give us a call at (619) 535-6757!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4191226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 have any available units?
5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 have?
Some of 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 currently offering any rent specials?
5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 pet-friendly?
No, 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 offer parking?
No, 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 does not offer parking.
Does 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 have a pool?
Yes, 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 has a pool.
Does 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 have accessible units?
No, 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 does not have accessible units.
Does 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158 has units with dishwashers.
