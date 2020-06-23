5946 Rancho Mission Rd. #158

Amenities
1 Bed, 1 Bath Mission Valley Condo w/ Balcony - 1 bedroom, 1 bath Mission Valley condo. Approximately 600 sq. ft. Large living room with sliding door that leads to balcony. Dining area with space for a small table. New vinyl wood-like flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious kitchen with tons of counter space. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher included. Bath has a new vanity.
Great location, just off Friars Rd. and I-15. Rancho Mission Villas complex features community laundry, pool, and tennis court!
Terms:
$1,500 rent
$1,500 security deposit
One year lease
Sorry, no pets accepted
Tenant pays gas and electric
Available early February
To view this unit, please give us a call at (619) 535-6757!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4191226)