5902 Baja Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

This beautifully renovated 6 bedroom 3 bathroom single-level home features upgrades throughout. New, warm-tone flooring welcomes you to the open living/kitchen/dining area complete with a breakfast bar & recessed lighting. A large sliding glass door is the perfect transition to the backyard patio & fire pit great for entertaining! Central heat and air conditioning. Semi finished 2 car garage. Includes All new Stainless steel appliances as well as an extra full size fridge. Has a separate laundry room which frees up space in the garage. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

BRE No. 01776680