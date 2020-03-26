All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5902 Baja Dr

5902 Baja Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5902 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautifully renovated 6 bedroom 3 bathroom single-level home features upgrades throughout. New, warm-tone flooring welcomes you to the open living/kitchen/dining area complete with a breakfast bar & recessed lighting. A large sliding glass door is the perfect transition to the backyard patio & fire pit great for entertaining! Central heat and air conditioning. Semi finished 2 car garage. Includes All new Stainless steel appliances as well as an extra full size fridge. Has a separate laundry room which frees up space in the garage. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove.
San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
BRE No. 01776680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Baja Dr have any available units?
5902 Baja Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 Baja Dr have?
Some of 5902 Baja Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Baja Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Baja Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Baja Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5902 Baja Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5902 Baja Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5902 Baja Dr offers parking.
Does 5902 Baja Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5902 Baja Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Baja Dr have a pool?
No, 5902 Baja Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Baja Dr have accessible units?
No, 5902 Baja Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Baja Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 Baja Dr has units with dishwashers.

