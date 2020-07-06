All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 30 2019 at 7:05 AM

5870 Despejo Place

5870 Despejo Place · No Longer Available
Location

5870 Despejo Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Inviting 2 story home on culdesac with no neighbors behind. Light and bright with high ceilings, plantation shutters and recessed lighting. Master with en suite bath, plus bedroom and office downstairs with 2 beds upstairs adjoined by loft. Upgraded kitchen includes great storage and matching stainless appliances. Stay comfortable with A/C and a cozy fireplace. Entertain in your large yard that includes a fire pit, pool and spa. Washer/ dryer in 2 car garage and solar round out this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5870 Despejo Place have any available units?
5870 Despejo Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5870 Despejo Place have?
Some of 5870 Despejo Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5870 Despejo Place currently offering any rent specials?
5870 Despejo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5870 Despejo Place pet-friendly?
No, 5870 Despejo Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5870 Despejo Place offer parking?
Yes, 5870 Despejo Place offers parking.
Does 5870 Despejo Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5870 Despejo Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5870 Despejo Place have a pool?
Yes, 5870 Despejo Place has a pool.
Does 5870 Despejo Place have accessible units?
No, 5870 Despejo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5870 Despejo Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5870 Despejo Place has units with dishwashers.

