5870 Despejo Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Inviting 2 story home on culdesac with no neighbors behind. Light and bright with high ceilings, plantation shutters and recessed lighting. Master with en suite bath, plus bedroom and office downstairs with 2 beds upstairs adjoined by loft. Upgraded kitchen includes great storage and matching stainless appliances. Stay comfortable with A/C and a cozy fireplace. Entertain in your large yard that includes a fire pit, pool and spa. Washer/ dryer in 2 car garage and solar round out this property.