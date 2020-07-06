5870 Despejo Place

Amenities
Inviting 2 story home on culdesac with no neighbors behind. Light and bright with high ceilings, plantation shutters and recessed lighting. Master with en suite bath, plus bedroom and office downstairs with 2 beds upstairs adjoined by loft. Upgraded kitchen includes great storage and matching stainless appliances. Stay comfortable with A/C and a cozy fireplace. Entertain in your large yard that includes a fire pit, pool and spa. Washer/ dryer in 2 car garage and solar round out this property.