Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5864 Vale Way
Last updated January 26 2020 at 11:45 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5864 Vale Way
5864 Vale Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5864 Vale Way, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please call to schedule an appointment to tour this charming El Cerrito Home available 2/1/2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5864 Vale Way have any available units?
5864 Vale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5864 Vale Way currently offering any rent specials?
5864 Vale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5864 Vale Way pet-friendly?
No, 5864 Vale Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5864 Vale Way offer parking?
No, 5864 Vale Way does not offer parking.
Does 5864 Vale Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5864 Vale Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5864 Vale Way have a pool?
No, 5864 Vale Way does not have a pool.
Does 5864 Vale Way have accessible units?
No, 5864 Vale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5864 Vale Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5864 Vale Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5864 Vale Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5864 Vale Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
