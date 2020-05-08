All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 26 2020 at 11:45 PM

5864 Vale Way

5864 Vale Way · No Longer Available
Location

5864 Vale Way, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please call to schedule an appointment to tour this charming El Cerrito Home available 2/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5864 Vale Way have any available units?
5864 Vale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5864 Vale Way currently offering any rent specials?
5864 Vale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5864 Vale Way pet-friendly?
No, 5864 Vale Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5864 Vale Way offer parking?
No, 5864 Vale Way does not offer parking.
Does 5864 Vale Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5864 Vale Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5864 Vale Way have a pool?
No, 5864 Vale Way does not have a pool.
Does 5864 Vale Way have accessible units?
No, 5864 Vale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5864 Vale Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5864 Vale Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5864 Vale Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5864 Vale Way does not have units with air conditioning.

