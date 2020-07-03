All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

5840 Hughes Street

5840 Hughes Street · No Longer Available
Location

5840 Hughes Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Centrally located to public transportation, shopping, restaurants and schools. Fresh paint, new carpet and blinds.
Fenced backyard with covered patio, citrus tree, panoramic view and city lights.
1-year lease.
$2350.00 Security Deposit OAC.
Owner will consider one small pet with $350.00 deposit.
Landscape service paid by owner.
Utilities paid by tenant.
Income Requirements: 2.75 times the monthly rent.
Credit: 695 FICO or higher.
Renters Insurance required.
Call or email today to schedule an appointment.
Alberts and Associates, Inc. DRE# 01839338

(RLNE5733147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 Hughes Street have any available units?
5840 Hughes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5840 Hughes Street have?
Some of 5840 Hughes Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 Hughes Street currently offering any rent specials?
5840 Hughes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 Hughes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5840 Hughes Street is pet friendly.
Does 5840 Hughes Street offer parking?
Yes, 5840 Hughes Street offers parking.
Does 5840 Hughes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5840 Hughes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 Hughes Street have a pool?
No, 5840 Hughes Street does not have a pool.
Does 5840 Hughes Street have accessible units?
No, 5840 Hughes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 Hughes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5840 Hughes Street does not have units with dishwashers.

