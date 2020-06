Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great 4 BR/2.5 Bath home with one of the largest lots in beautiful Tierrasanta. Upgrades include re-textured ceilings, newer paint, beautiful Italian hardwood floors, ceiling fans, custom tile work, AC, solar panels, top of the line washer dryer and double door refrigerator. This beautiful home has a huge back yard with a play area and plenty of space for running. There's also a new covered patio area. Easy access to freeways. Pets w/ restrictions.