San Diego, CA
5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7

5780 Friars Road · (619) 298-7724
Location

5780 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
BEAUTIFUL AND BRIGHT Two Bedroom Apartment in Mission Valley! - Find your new home in our top end unit with westerly views! This two bedroom, two bath is bright & airy with newly installed wood-like flooring, laundry, skylights and secured underground parking. This gated complex is just minutes from the Mission Valley YMCA, bike paths, Riverwalk Golf Course, Shopping, Dining, Trolley Station and is close enough to the coast to enjoy SeaWorld's fireworks and an Ocean Breeze. Perfectly central to San Diego's Colleges.

Minimum Requirements:
FICO credit score of 600 or greater
Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified
Unfortunately, no pets.

Please give us a call for more information at 619-298-7724 or email us at debbie@allpointsrealestate.com

allpointsrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4045582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 have any available units?
5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 currently offering any rent specials?
5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 pet-friendly?
No, 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 offer parking?
Yes, 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 does offer parking.
Does 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 have a pool?
Yes, 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 has a pool.
Does 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 have accessible units?
No, 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 does not have accessible units.
Does 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7 does not have units with air conditioning.
