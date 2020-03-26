5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7

Amenities

hardwood floors parking pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool

BEAUTIFUL AND BRIGHT Two Bedroom Apartment in Mission Valley! - Find your new home in our top end unit with westerly views! This two bedroom, two bath is bright & airy with newly installed wood-like flooring, laundry, skylights and secured underground parking. This gated complex is just minutes from the Mission Valley YMCA, bike paths, Riverwalk Golf Course, Shopping, Dining, Trolley Station and is close enough to the coast to enjoy SeaWorld's fireworks and an Ocean Breeze. Perfectly central to San Diego's Colleges.



Minimum Requirements:

FICO credit score of 600 or greater

Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified

Unfortunately, no pets.



Please give us a call for more information at 619-298-7724 or email us at debbie@allpointsrealestate.com



allpointsrealestate.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4045582)