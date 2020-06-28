All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5774 Avenida Sanchez.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5774 Avenida Sanchez
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

5774 Avenida Sanchez

5774 Avenida Sanchez · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5774 Avenida Sanchez, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
5774 Avenida Sanchez Available 10/05/19 Remodeled Tierrasanta Home with Private Pool and Spa! - Remodeled home with private pool and spa! A must see rare find in Tierrasanta! The kitchen has Travertine tile floors and sparkling granite counters. There are dual pane windows throughout. The living room has carpet and vaulted ceilings. Travertine tile floorings in entry and dining room. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. The mater bedroom has a ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobe doors, dressing table, oversized tub/shower combo, and ceramic tile bathroom floors. Enjoy the private refreshing pool and soothing spa. Beat the heat in the summer months with the ice cold air conditioning! Landscaping and pool service included.

Terms:
$3,400 monthly rent
$3,400 security deposit
One year lease
Pets considered with additional deposit

To schedule an appointment to view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4222922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5774 Avenida Sanchez have any available units?
5774 Avenida Sanchez doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5774 Avenida Sanchez have?
Some of 5774 Avenida Sanchez's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5774 Avenida Sanchez currently offering any rent specials?
5774 Avenida Sanchez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5774 Avenida Sanchez pet-friendly?
Yes, 5774 Avenida Sanchez is pet friendly.
Does 5774 Avenida Sanchez offer parking?
No, 5774 Avenida Sanchez does not offer parking.
Does 5774 Avenida Sanchez have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5774 Avenida Sanchez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5774 Avenida Sanchez have a pool?
Yes, 5774 Avenida Sanchez has a pool.
Does 5774 Avenida Sanchez have accessible units?
No, 5774 Avenida Sanchez does not have accessible units.
Does 5774 Avenida Sanchez have units with dishwashers?
No, 5774 Avenida Sanchez does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University