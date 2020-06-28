Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

5774 Avenida Sanchez Available 10/05/19 Remodeled Tierrasanta Home with Private Pool and Spa! - Remodeled home with private pool and spa! A must see rare find in Tierrasanta! The kitchen has Travertine tile floors and sparkling granite counters. There are dual pane windows throughout. The living room has carpet and vaulted ceilings. Travertine tile floorings in entry and dining room. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. The mater bedroom has a ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobe doors, dressing table, oversized tub/shower combo, and ceramic tile bathroom floors. Enjoy the private refreshing pool and soothing spa. Beat the heat in the summer months with the ice cold air conditioning! Landscaping and pool service included.



Terms:

$3,400 monthly rent

$3,400 security deposit

One year lease

Pets considered with additional deposit



To schedule an appointment to view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE4222922)