San Diego, CA
5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93

5746 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

5746 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 Available 07/01/19 Fashion Valley Condo For Rent - Walking paths, sundecks with views, tennis courts, two solar heated pools, Jacuzzis, saunas, and indoor half basketball court. Located in the Presidio Place development, 2nd floor condo is walking distance to University of San Diego, YMCA gym, Ballast Point tasting room, restaurants, and shopping.
Master bedroom with two closets, including walk-in. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. New carpet. Gas fireplace, and sunny balcony. Two laundry rooms located on the same floor. Just a short drive to Fashion Valley mall and Mission Valley shopping.

Elevator, Fitness center, Laundry room, Parking, Pools, Storage units, Tennis court, Walking Paths and Ponds

Available July 1st. Call today to schedule an appointment, (760) 602-0221.

(RLNE4943423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have any available units?
5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have?
Some of 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 currently offering any rent specials?
5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 pet-friendly?
No, 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 offer parking?
Yes, 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 offers parking.
Does 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have a pool?
Yes, 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 has a pool.
Does 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have accessible units?
No, 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 does not have accessible units.
Does 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5746 Friars Rd. Apt 93 does not have units with dishwashers.
