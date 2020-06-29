Amenities
2BR 2.5BA Lovely San Diego Townhome Near USD - Updated throughout - 1 Dog 35lbs or Less OK, Washer/Dryer in Unit, 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space - ***AVAILABLE NOW****
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property here https://gpmsandiego.com/search-rentals/**
Located in Morena - Near San Diego Humane Society/USD
5744 Mildred St.
San Diego, CA 92110
CROSS STREETS: Linda Vista Rd.
2 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1012 sqft
Townhome
1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space (Located Infront of Garage)
End Unit
1 Dog 35lbs Or Less OK
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
Black Appliances
Quartz Countertops
White Wood Cabinets
Tile Backsplash
Tile Kitchen Floor
Tile and Wood Floors Throughout Common Areas
Carpet in Bedrooms
Half Bath Downstairs
Skylight in Hallway
Fireplace in Living Room - Gas
Ceiling Fan In Both Bedroom
Daul Master Suit
Updated Bathrooms
Custom Blinds on Windows
Blackout Blinds in Bedroom Windows
2 Balconies
Skylight in Bedroom Bathrooms
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Heat - Forced Air
NO AC
End Unit - Has Views
Ocean Views from Bedroom
1 Car Detached Garage + 1 Parking Space
CLOSE TO:
USD
YMCA
San Diego Humane Society
Restaurants
Shopping
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2195.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog - FIRM 35lbs or Less
NO CATS - FIRM
Supplemental Deposit - $250.00
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5460854)