Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5744 Mildred St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

5744 Mildred St

5744 Mildred Street · No Longer Available
Location

5744 Mildred Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2BR 2.5BA Lovely San Diego Townhome Near USD - Updated throughout - 1 Dog 35lbs or Less OK, Washer/Dryer in Unit, 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space - ***AVAILABLE NOW****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property here https://gpmsandiego.com/search-rentals/**

Located in Morena - Near San Diego Humane Society/USD

5744 Mildred St.
San Diego, CA 92110

CROSS STREETS: Linda Vista Rd.

2 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1012 sqft
Townhome
1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space (Located Infront of Garage)
End Unit
1 Dog 35lbs Or Less OK

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
Black Appliances
Quartz Countertops
White Wood Cabinets
Tile Backsplash
Tile Kitchen Floor

Tile and Wood Floors Throughout Common Areas
Carpet in Bedrooms
Half Bath Downstairs
Skylight in Hallway
Fireplace in Living Room - Gas
Ceiling Fan In Both Bedroom
Daul Master Suit
Updated Bathrooms
Custom Blinds on Windows
Blackout Blinds in Bedroom Windows
2 Balconies
Skylight in Bedroom Bathrooms
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Heat - Forced Air
NO AC
End Unit - Has Views
Ocean Views from Bedroom
1 Car Detached Garage + 1 Parking Space

CLOSE TO:
USD
YMCA
San Diego Humane Society
Restaurants
Shopping

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2195.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog - FIRM 35lbs or Less
NO CATS - FIRM
Supplemental Deposit - $250.00
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5460854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5744 Mildred St have any available units?
5744 Mildred St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5744 Mildred St have?
Some of 5744 Mildred St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5744 Mildred St currently offering any rent specials?
5744 Mildred St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 Mildred St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5744 Mildred St is pet friendly.
Does 5744 Mildred St offer parking?
Yes, 5744 Mildred St offers parking.
Does 5744 Mildred St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5744 Mildred St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 Mildred St have a pool?
No, 5744 Mildred St does not have a pool.
Does 5744 Mildred St have accessible units?
No, 5744 Mildred St does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 Mildred St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5744 Mildred St has units with dishwashers.
