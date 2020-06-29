Amenities

2BR 2.5BA Lovely San Diego Townhome Near USD - Updated throughout - 1 Dog 35lbs or Less OK, Washer/Dryer in Unit, 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space - ***AVAILABLE NOW****



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property here https://gpmsandiego.com/search-rentals/**



Located in Morena - Near San Diego Humane Society/USD



5744 Mildred St.

San Diego, CA 92110



CROSS STREETS: Linda Vista Rd.



2 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

Estimated 1012 sqft

Townhome

1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space (Located Infront of Garage)

End Unit

1 Dog 35lbs Or Less OK



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Gas

Dishwasher

Black Appliances

Quartz Countertops

White Wood Cabinets

Tile Backsplash

Tile Kitchen Floor



Tile and Wood Floors Throughout Common Areas

Carpet in Bedrooms

Half Bath Downstairs

Skylight in Hallway

Fireplace in Living Room - Gas

Ceiling Fan In Both Bedroom

Daul Master Suit

Updated Bathrooms

Custom Blinds on Windows

Blackout Blinds in Bedroom Windows

2 Balconies

Skylight in Bedroom Bathrooms

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Heat - Forced Air

NO AC

End Unit - Has Views

Ocean Views from Bedroom

1 Car Detached Garage + 1 Parking Space



CLOSE TO:

USD

YMCA

San Diego Humane Society

Restaurants

Shopping



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2195.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Dog - FIRM 35lbs or Less

NO CATS - FIRM

Supplemental Deposit - $250.00

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5460854)