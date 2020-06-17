All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

5672 Stresemann Street

5672 Stresemann St · No Longer Available
Location

5672 Stresemann St, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
University City - Two Story House - Two Car Garage - 2589 S.F. - 4+ Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths - - University City
- Two Story House
- New Carpet
- Downstairs Bedrooms
- Large Loft Area
- 2589 Square Feet
- Wood Floors
- Gardener Included
- Trash Service Included
- No Co-signers

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4975208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5672 Stresemann Street have any available units?
5672 Stresemann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5672 Stresemann Street currently offering any rent specials?
5672 Stresemann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5672 Stresemann Street pet-friendly?
No, 5672 Stresemann Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5672 Stresemann Street offer parking?
Yes, 5672 Stresemann Street offers parking.
Does 5672 Stresemann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5672 Stresemann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5672 Stresemann Street have a pool?
No, 5672 Stresemann Street does not have a pool.
Does 5672 Stresemann Street have accessible units?
No, 5672 Stresemann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5672 Stresemann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5672 Stresemann Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5672 Stresemann Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5672 Stresemann Street does not have units with air conditioning.
