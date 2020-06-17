5672 Stresemann Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

University City - Two Story House - Two Car Garage - 2589 S.F. - 4+ Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths - - University City

- Two Story House

- New Carpet

- Downstairs Bedrooms

- Large Loft Area

- 2589 Square Feet

- Wood Floors

- Gardener Included

- Trash Service Included

- No Co-signers



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE4975208)