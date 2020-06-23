All apartments in San Diego
5662 Dolphin Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5662 Dolphin Pl

5662 Dolphin Place · No Longer Available
Location

5662 Dolphin Place, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Executive Bird Rock home on cliffs-edge, stunning views of the Pacific. Take in the sunsets from the chef’s kitchen or the large living room with a fireplace, vanishing glass doors and built-ins. The expansive walk-around deck offers ample room for entertaining. Downstairs features an en-suite bedroom/bathroom, as well as an additional full bathroom. Upstairs is a full master suite with both east and west facing decks, fireplace, oversized walk-in closet, and bath with walk-in shower, dual vanities and o

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5662 Dolphin Pl have any available units?
5662 Dolphin Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5662 Dolphin Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5662 Dolphin Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5662 Dolphin Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5662 Dolphin Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5662 Dolphin Pl offer parking?
No, 5662 Dolphin Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5662 Dolphin Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5662 Dolphin Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5662 Dolphin Pl have a pool?
No, 5662 Dolphin Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5662 Dolphin Pl have accessible units?
No, 5662 Dolphin Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5662 Dolphin Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5662 Dolphin Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5662 Dolphin Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5662 Dolphin Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
