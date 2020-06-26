5662 Delano Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible basketball court carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Allied Gardens is a well established sought after family neighborhood. Lovely unfurnished (4) bedroom (2) bath home. New paint throughout the house New Roof New EXTERIOR stucco New A/C and furnace Dual pane windows & slider Ceiling fan/lights throughout house Electric stove, built in Micro Wave, Dishwasher, Garbage disposal Washer & dryer hookups in garage Fenced in back yard Automatic sprinkler system Gardener included in rent Activities: Allied Gardens Recreation Center & Pool The abundance of park's & schools in the community has resulted in a friendly reputation Full court basketball court

