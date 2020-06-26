All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5662 Delano Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5662 Delano Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 4:05 AM

5662 Delano Avenue

5662 Delano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5662 Delano Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Allied Gardens is a well established sought after family neighborhood. Lovely unfurnished (4) bedroom (2) bath home. New paint throughout the house New Roof New EXTERIOR stucco New A/C and furnace Dual pane windows & slider Ceiling fan/lights throughout house Electric stove, built in Micro Wave, Dishwasher, Garbage disposal Washer & dryer hookups in garage Fenced in back yard Automatic sprinkler system Gardener included in rent Activities: Allied Gardens Recreation Center & Pool The abundance of park's & schools in the community has resulted in a friendly reputation Full court basketball court
Allied Gardens is a well established sought after family neighborhood. Lovely unfurnished (4) bedroom (2) bath home. New paint throughout the house New Roof New EXTERIOR stucco New A/C and furnace Dual pane windows & slider Ceiling fan/lights throughout house Electric stove, built in Micro Wave, Dishwasher, Garbage disposal Washer & dryer hookups in garage Fenced in back yard Automatic sprinkler system Gardener included in rent Activities: Allied Gardens Recreation Center & Pool The abundance of park's & schools in the community has resulted in a friendly reputation Full court basketball court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5662 Delano Avenue have any available units?
5662 Delano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5662 Delano Avenue have?
Some of 5662 Delano Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5662 Delano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5662 Delano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5662 Delano Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5662 Delano Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5662 Delano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5662 Delano Avenue offers parking.
Does 5662 Delano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5662 Delano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5662 Delano Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5662 Delano Avenue has a pool.
Does 5662 Delano Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 5662 Delano Avenue has accessible units.
Does 5662 Delano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5662 Delano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University