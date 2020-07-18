5628 REGINA AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautiful Canyon View Home on a Cul de Sac - Beautiful upgraded single level Clairemont home located on a quiet cul de sac. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has laminate wood floors. Carpet in the bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, and dishwasher. Large enclosed sunroom not included in the square footage. Canyon view. 2 car attached garage with laundry hook ups. Close to freeways, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Close to Sharp Hospital.



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PICTURES AND VIDEO TO FOLLOW



Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.



LEASING@CSPMINC.NET



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE2656455)