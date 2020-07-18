All apartments in San Diego
5628 REGINA AVENUE
5628 REGINA AVENUE

5628 Regina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5628 Regina Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Canyon View Home on a Cul de Sac - Beautiful upgraded single level Clairemont home located on a quiet cul de sac. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has laminate wood floors. Carpet in the bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, and dishwasher. Large enclosed sunroom not included in the square footage. Canyon view. 2 car attached garage with laundry hook ups. Close to freeways, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Close to Sharp Hospital.

One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PICTURES AND VIDEO TO FOLLOW

Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE2656455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 REGINA AVENUE have any available units?
5628 REGINA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5628 REGINA AVENUE have?
Some of 5628 REGINA AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 REGINA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5628 REGINA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 REGINA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5628 REGINA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5628 REGINA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5628 REGINA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5628 REGINA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 REGINA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 REGINA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5628 REGINA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5628 REGINA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5628 REGINA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 REGINA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 REGINA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
