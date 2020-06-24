Amenities
5581 RED RIVER DRIVE Available 04/01/19 HIGHLY DESIRABLE QUIET STREET NEAR MISSION TRAILS - Single level 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a quiet
canyon view setting. Floor to ceiling windows and
open beam vaulted ceilings in the living room, fireplace, ceiling fans,
fenced yard, 2 car attached garage, great
privacy, close to Mission Trails, Cowles
Mountain, Lake Murray, public golf course, public
tennis courts, Charger Stadium, restaurants,
shops and much more.
One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS. No smoking.
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs.
Property is occupied, DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS. Then contact (502) 797-5631 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.
Please call CS Property Management Inc. at 619-550-7876 to ask questions about qualifications. CS Property Management Inc. will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection.
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4737927)