San Diego, CA
5581 RED RIVER DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5581 RED RIVER DRIVE

5581 Red River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5581 Red River Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
tennis court
5581 RED RIVER DRIVE Available 04/01/19 HIGHLY DESIRABLE QUIET STREET NEAR MISSION TRAILS - Single level 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a quiet
canyon view setting. Floor to ceiling windows and
open beam vaulted ceilings in the living room, fireplace, ceiling fans,
fenced yard, 2 car attached garage, great
privacy, close to Mission Trails, Cowles
Mountain, Lake Murray, public golf course, public
tennis courts, Charger Stadium, restaurants,
shops and much more.

One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS. No smoking.

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs.

Property is occupied, DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS. Then contact (502) 797-5631 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

Please call CS Property Management Inc. at 619-550-7876 to ask questions about qualifications. CS Property Management Inc. will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection.

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4737927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE have any available units?
5581 RED RIVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE have?
Some of 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5581 RED RIVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5581 RED RIVER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
