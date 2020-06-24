Amenities

w/d hookup garage ceiling fan tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities garage tennis court

5581 RED RIVER DRIVE Available 04/01/19 HIGHLY DESIRABLE QUIET STREET NEAR MISSION TRAILS - Single level 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a quiet

canyon view setting. Floor to ceiling windows and

open beam vaulted ceilings in the living room, fireplace, ceiling fans,

fenced yard, 2 car attached garage, great

privacy, close to Mission Trails, Cowles

Mountain, Lake Murray, public golf course, public

tennis courts, Charger Stadium, restaurants,

shops and much more.



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS. No smoking.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs.



Property is occupied, DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS. Then contact (502) 797-5631 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.



Please call CS Property Management Inc. at 619-550-7876 to ask questions about qualifications. CS Property Management Inc. will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4737927)