5548 Caminito Katerina

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Clairemont area, with community pool ! -

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome features:

Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Countertops. Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors in Living Area. Private Patio and 2 car garage.



Utilities Included: Water included in rent

Laundry: Hook-ups

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

Parking: 2-Car Garage. Guest parking available.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3400 for a showing!

To apply for this property, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE3863705)