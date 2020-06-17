5548 Caminito Katerina

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Clairemont area, with community pool ! -
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome features:
Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Countertops. Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors in Living Area. Private Patio and 2 car garage.
Utilities Included: Water included in rent
Laundry: Hook-ups
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
Parking: 2-Car Garage. Guest parking available.
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3400 for a showing!
To apply for this property, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE3863705)