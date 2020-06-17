All apartments in San Diego
5548 Caminito Katerina

5548 Caminito Katerina · (858) 272-3900
Location

5548 Caminito Katerina, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5548 Caminito Katerina · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Clairemont area, with community pool ! -
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome features:
Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Countertops. Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors in Living Area. Private Patio and 2 car garage.

Utilities Included: Water included in rent
Laundry: Hook-ups
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
Parking: 2-Car Garage. Guest parking available.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3400 for a showing!
To apply for this property, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE3863705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5548 Caminito Katerina have any available units?
5548 Caminito Katerina has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5548 Caminito Katerina have?
Some of 5548 Caminito Katerina's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5548 Caminito Katerina currently offering any rent specials?
5548 Caminito Katerina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5548 Caminito Katerina pet-friendly?
No, 5548 Caminito Katerina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5548 Caminito Katerina offer parking?
Yes, 5548 Caminito Katerina does offer parking.
Does 5548 Caminito Katerina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5548 Caminito Katerina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5548 Caminito Katerina have a pool?
Yes, 5548 Caminito Katerina has a pool.
Does 5548 Caminito Katerina have accessible units?
No, 5548 Caminito Katerina does not have accessible units.
Does 5548 Caminito Katerina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5548 Caminito Katerina has units with dishwashers.
