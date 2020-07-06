5540 Renaissance Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c7806207c ---- Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath condo located in the heart of UTC. The downstairs has all wood flooring with a recently renovated kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace in down stairs family room with big screen TV. NO need to worry about parking or laundry, this home has it all. A full sized washer and dryer and an attached 2 car garage. The bedrooms have plenty of room with walk in closets. The master suite has its own private bath, walk-in closet with plenty of storage space and flat screen TV. Enjoy a nice BBQ while relaxing on the patio with family and friends. The community has a swimming pool and spa. Great, central location which is close to UCSD and freeway 5, 52, & 805. Seconds from Costa Verde shopping center, UTC Mall and restaurants. No cosigners. No pets. Laundry in unit. Community pool and spa available.