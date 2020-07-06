All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

5540 Renaissance Ave

5540 Renaissance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5540 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c7806207c ---- Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath condo located in the heart of UTC. The downstairs has all wood flooring with a recently renovated kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace in down stairs family room with big screen TV. NO need to worry about parking or laundry, this home has it all. A full sized washer and dryer and an attached 2 car garage. The bedrooms have plenty of room with walk in closets. The master suite has its own private bath, walk-in closet with plenty of storage space and flat screen TV. Enjoy a nice BBQ while relaxing on the patio with family and friends. The community has a swimming pool and spa. Great, central location which is close to UCSD and freeway 5, 52, & 805. Seconds from Costa Verde shopping center, UTC Mall and restaurants. No cosigners. No pets. Laundry in unit. Community pool and spa available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 Renaissance Ave have any available units?
5540 Renaissance Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5540 Renaissance Ave have?
Some of 5540 Renaissance Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 Renaissance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Renaissance Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Renaissance Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5540 Renaissance Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5540 Renaissance Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5540 Renaissance Ave offers parking.
Does 5540 Renaissance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5540 Renaissance Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Renaissance Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5540 Renaissance Ave has a pool.
Does 5540 Renaissance Ave have accessible units?
No, 5540 Renaissance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Renaissance Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 Renaissance Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

