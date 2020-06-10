All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2019

554 22nd Street

554 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

554 22nd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light and airy 2 bedroom in Sherman Heights offers historical charm with a newly renovated interior! Craftsman residence includes wood floors, new paint and exclusive use outdoor space. Centrally located, close to public transportation and within walking distance to the new Sherman Academy elementary school, this is a prime locale. Wonderfully diverse and thriving, the Sherman Heights community is experiencing a renaissance and drawing renewed interest. Minutes from Downtown, Golden Hill, and Balboa Park with easy freeway access! Be a part of this up-and-coming neighborhood! In-unit washer/dryer and designated parking space included. Small pet may be allowed on a case by case bases with restrictions and additional deposit. Available for immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 22nd Street have any available units?
554 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 22nd Street have?
Some of 554 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
554 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 554 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 554 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 554 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 554 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 554 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 554 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 554 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

