554 22nd Street

Light and airy 2 bedroom in Sherman Heights offers historical charm with a newly renovated interior! Craftsman residence includes wood floors, new paint and exclusive use outdoor space. Centrally located, close to public transportation and within walking distance to the new Sherman Academy elementary school, this is a prime locale. Wonderfully diverse and thriving, the Sherman Heights community is experiencing a renaissance and drawing renewed interest. Minutes from Downtown, Golden Hill, and Balboa Park with easy freeway access! Be a part of this up-and-coming neighborhood! In-unit washer/dryer and designated parking space included. Small pet may be allowed on a case by case bases with restrictions and additional deposit. Available for immediate occupancy