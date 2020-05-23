All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5523 Adobe Falls Road #5
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5523 Adobe Falls Road #5

5523 Adobe Falls Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5523 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
$2250 Beautiful kitchen, clean bright large unit with parking - Recently renovated condo in a great location of San Diego. Sitting in the southwesterly section of the Adobe Falls Community, quietly tucked away but convenient to dedicated parking, this 3-bedroom, 2-full bath ground floor home has been nicely maintained and freshened over the years. Warm-hued tones throughout can be easily accented to fit any taste. New Kitchen cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances. New wood-laminate flooring throughout.

Community is clean, friendly, and has a nice pool.

Call/text/email Russell for details and showing information
619-867-1713

CA DRE #01954819

(RLNE5160568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 have any available units?
5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 have?
Some of 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 currently offering any rent specials?
5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 pet-friendly?
No, 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 offer parking?
Yes, 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 does offer parking.
Does 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 have a pool?
Yes, 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 has a pool.
Does 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 have accessible units?
No, 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5523 Adobe Falls Road #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University