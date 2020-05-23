5523 Adobe Falls Road #5

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

$2250 Beautiful kitchen, clean bright large unit with parking - Recently renovated condo in a great location of San Diego. Sitting in the southwesterly section of the Adobe Falls Community, quietly tucked away but convenient to dedicated parking, this 3-bedroom, 2-full bath ground floor home has been nicely maintained and freshened over the years. Warm-hued tones throughout can be easily accented to fit any taste. New Kitchen cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances. New wood-laminate flooring throughout.



Community is clean, friendly, and has a nice pool.



Call/text/email Russell for details and showing information

619-867-1713



CA DRE #01954819



(RLNE5160568)