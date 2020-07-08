All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16

5503 Adobe Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Upper level Condo in Adobe Falls Community of Mission Valley - This spacious 3 bedroom, second level condo is ready for move-in June 1st! Centrally located just off the 8 freeway near SDSU, this Adobe Falls condo is just steps from the community pool, spa, and center.

Upgrades include:
- Tile Floor in main living areas
- Stylish Grey laminated wood in bedrooms
- Quartz Countertops, fixtures, and appliances in Kitchen
- Vanities, fixtures, and floors in Bathrooms
- Newly textured ceilings throughout

Additional highlights include wall Air Conditioning in the primary living area, vaulted ceilings for bright and airy feel, 3 assigned off-street parking spaces, side-by-side Whirpool refrigerator, and window coverings throughout the unit.

No Pets Preferred
1-year Lease Term
Tenant Pays: SDG&E, Cable, Internet
Landlord Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer, HOA

Property is currently occupied and virtual showings will be offered upon tenant approval.

Visit our website to Apply, www.GoldenPacificRE.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4260427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 have any available units?
5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 have?
Some of 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 pet-friendly?
No, 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 offers parking.
Does 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 have a pool?
Yes, 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 has a pool.
Does 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 have accessible units?
No, 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16 does not have units with dishwashers.

