5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access

Upper level Condo in Adobe Falls Community of Mission Valley - This spacious 3 bedroom, second level condo is ready for move-in June 1st! Centrally located just off the 8 freeway near SDSU, this Adobe Falls condo is just steps from the community pool, spa, and center.



Upgrades include:

- Tile Floor in main living areas

- Stylish Grey laminated wood in bedrooms

- Quartz Countertops, fixtures, and appliances in Kitchen

- Vanities, fixtures, and floors in Bathrooms

- Newly textured ceilings throughout



Additional highlights include wall Air Conditioning in the primary living area, vaulted ceilings for bright and airy feel, 3 assigned off-street parking spaces, side-by-side Whirpool refrigerator, and window coverings throughout the unit.



No Pets Preferred

1-year Lease Term

Tenant Pays: SDG&E, Cable, Internet

Landlord Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer, HOA



Property is currently occupied and virtual showings will be offered upon tenant approval.



Visit our website to Apply, www.GoldenPacificRE.net



(RLNE4260427)