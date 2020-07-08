5503 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 16

Amenities
Upper level Condo in Adobe Falls Community of Mission Valley - This spacious 3 bedroom, second level condo is ready for move-in June 1st! Centrally located just off the 8 freeway near SDSU, this Adobe Falls condo is just steps from the community pool, spa, and center.
Upgrades include:
- Tile Floor in main living areas
- Stylish Grey laminated wood in bedrooms
- Quartz Countertops, fixtures, and appliances in Kitchen
- Vanities, fixtures, and floors in Bathrooms
- Newly textured ceilings throughout
Additional highlights include wall Air Conditioning in the primary living area, vaulted ceilings for bright and airy feel, 3 assigned off-street parking spaces, side-by-side Whirpool refrigerator, and window coverings throughout the unit.
No Pets Preferred
1-year Lease Term
Tenant Pays: SDG&E, Cable, Internet
Landlord Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer, HOA
Property is currently occupied and virtual showings will be offered upon tenant approval.
Visit our website to Apply, www.GoldenPacificRE.net
(RLNE4260427)