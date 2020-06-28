All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

550 15th St 309

550 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

550 15th Street, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Great Location!! Fully Furnished Loft in Downtown - Property Id: 95221

Centrally located Downtown Condo. Walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, and more. Easy access to Freeway. Secure parking space under the building. It comes fully furnished with everything one would need for a short or long term stay.
Elcim Gulec
Real Estate Broker
CalDRE License # 01958634
858-616-7115
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95221
Property Id 95221

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5724077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 15th St 309 have any available units?
550 15th St 309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 15th St 309 have?
Some of 550 15th St 309's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 15th St 309 currently offering any rent specials?
550 15th St 309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 15th St 309 pet-friendly?
No, 550 15th St 309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 550 15th St 309 offer parking?
Yes, 550 15th St 309 offers parking.
Does 550 15th St 309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 15th St 309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 15th St 309 have a pool?
No, 550 15th St 309 does not have a pool.
Does 550 15th St 309 have accessible units?
No, 550 15th St 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 550 15th St 309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 15th St 309 has units with dishwashers.
