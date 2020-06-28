550 15th St 309

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Great Location!! Fully Furnished Loft in Downtown - Property Id: 95221



Centrally located Downtown Condo. Walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, and more. Easy access to Freeway. Secure parking space under the building. It comes fully furnished with everything one would need for a short or long term stay.

Elcim Gulec

Real Estate Broker

CalDRE License # 01958634

858-616-7115

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95221

Property Id 95221



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5724077)