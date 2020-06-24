All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

5484 Caminito Borde

5484 Caminito Borde · No Longer Available
Location

5484 Caminito Borde, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous Kensington Townhome - Completely Remodeled Executive 2-Story Townhome in a gated community in Kensington! 2 Bedrooms plus Office, Fabulous updated Kitchen with Granite and all appliances! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring throughout, Wrought Iron Staircase, Soaring Ceilings, Updated Bathrooms with Marble counters, Designer Paint and Window Coverings. Attached 2-Car Garage with storage and a utility sink. Walking trails, Waterfalls, Pool, Clubhouse and direct access to Downtown Kensington.

Tenant to pay all utilities.
Landlord to pay trash and HOA.
One year lease preferred.
No pets preferred.

Showings by appointment only. Please call to schedule, (760) 602-0221
Presented by Arrow Asset Management.

(RLNE4757083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5484 Caminito Borde have any available units?
5484 Caminito Borde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5484 Caminito Borde have?
Some of 5484 Caminito Borde's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5484 Caminito Borde currently offering any rent specials?
5484 Caminito Borde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5484 Caminito Borde pet-friendly?
No, 5484 Caminito Borde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5484 Caminito Borde offer parking?
Yes, 5484 Caminito Borde offers parking.
Does 5484 Caminito Borde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5484 Caminito Borde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5484 Caminito Borde have a pool?
Yes, 5484 Caminito Borde has a pool.
Does 5484 Caminito Borde have accessible units?
No, 5484 Caminito Borde does not have accessible units.
Does 5484 Caminito Borde have units with dishwashers?
No, 5484 Caminito Borde does not have units with dishwashers.
