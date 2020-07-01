All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5465 Pire Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5465 Pire Ave.
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

5465 Pire Ave.

5465 Pire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5465 Pire Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Cul-De-Sac Living Single Story Home with UPGRADED Kitchen - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher
- Central Heat
- Air- Conditioning
- Fireplace
- Hardwood Floor
- Family Room
- Living Room
- Bonus/Rec Room
- Dining Room
- Granite Counter tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Patio
- Fully Fenced Yard

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage
YEAR BUILT: 1969
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets not allowed
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric
- Owner is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5431113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5465 Pire Ave. have any available units?
5465 Pire Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5465 Pire Ave. have?
Some of 5465 Pire Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5465 Pire Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5465 Pire Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5465 Pire Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5465 Pire Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5465 Pire Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5465 Pire Ave. offers parking.
Does 5465 Pire Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5465 Pire Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5465 Pire Ave. have a pool?
No, 5465 Pire Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5465 Pire Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5465 Pire Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5465 Pire Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5465 Pire Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University