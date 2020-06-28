All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

5463 Imperial Avenue S

5463 Imperial Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5463 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Take a closer look at this lovely 1,100-square-foot, single-family home on the friendly Valencia Park neighborhood in San Diego now!

This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; and 2-car uncovered parking.

The nifty kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a smooth countertop; refrigerator and oven/range. Exterior has a backyard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family. The home has installed gas heating for climate control. There is a hookup for washer and dryer.

No pets, sorry.

The tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and trash.
5463 Imperial Avenue is approximately a 12-minute walk from the Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza at the Euclid Ave Station stop.

Nearby parks: Gompers Park, Emerald Hills Park, and John F. Kennedy Park.

Nearby Schools:
Valencia Park Elementary School - 0.5 miles, 5/10
Nye Elementary School - 0.86 miles, 8/10
The O'Farrell Charter School - 0.82 miles, 7/10
Bethune K-8 - 1.98 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
4 12th & Imperial Trolley - Lomita Village - 0.1 mile
917 Oak Park-Emerald Hills Loop CCW - 0.3 mile
916 Oak Park-Emerald Hills Loop CW - 0.4 mile
13 Kaiser Hospital - 24th St Transit Center - 0.5 mile
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5160329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

