Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

5461 Imperial Ave

5461 Imperial Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5461 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Take a closer look at this pleasing 1,100-square-foot, single-family home on the friendly Valencia Park neighborhood in San Diego now!

This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; and 2 uncovered parking.

The nifty kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a smooth countertop; refrigerator and oven/range. One of the comfy bedrooms has mirror-fronted built-in closets. Its neat bathrooms have a vanity cabinet, dual sink vanity surmounted by a mirror, and shower/tub combo. Exterior has a backyard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family. The home has installed gas heating for climate control. There is a hookup for washer and dryer.

No pets, sorry.

The tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and trash.
5463 Imperial Avenue is approximately a 12-minute walk from the Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza at the Euclid Ave Station stop.

Nearby parks: Gompers Park, Emerald Hills Park, and John F. Kennedy Park.

Nearby Schools:
Valencia Park Elementary School - 0.5 miles, 5/10
Nye Elementary School - 0.86 miles, 8/10
The O'Farrell Charter School - 0.82 miles, 7/10
Bethune K-8 - 1.98 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
4 12th & Imperial Trolley - Lomita Village - 0.1 mile
917 Oak Park-Emerald Hills Loop CCW - 0.3 mile
916 Oak Park-Emerald Hills Loop CW - 0.4 mile
13 Kaiser Hospital - 24th St Transit Center - 0.5 mile
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5461 Imperial Ave have any available units?
5461 Imperial Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5461 Imperial Ave have?
Some of 5461 Imperial Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5461 Imperial Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5461 Imperial Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5461 Imperial Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5461 Imperial Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5461 Imperial Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5461 Imperial Ave offers parking.
Does 5461 Imperial Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5461 Imperial Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5461 Imperial Ave have a pool?
No, 5461 Imperial Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5461 Imperial Ave have accessible units?
No, 5461 Imperial Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5461 Imperial Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5461 Imperial Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
