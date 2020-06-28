5461 Imperial Ave

Amenities

Take a closer look at this pleasing 1,100-square-foot, single-family home on the friendly Valencia Park neighborhood in San Diego now!



This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; and 2 uncovered parking.



The nifty kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a smooth countertop; refrigerator and oven/range. One of the comfy bedrooms has mirror-fronted built-in closets. Its neat bathrooms have a vanity cabinet, dual sink vanity surmounted by a mirror, and shower/tub combo. Exterior has a backyard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family. The home has installed gas heating for climate control. There is a hookup for washer and dryer.



No pets, sorry.



The tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and trash.

5463 Imperial Avenue is approximately a 12-minute walk from the Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza at the Euclid Ave Station stop.



Nearby parks: Gompers Park, Emerald Hills Park, and John F. Kennedy Park.



Nearby Schools:

Valencia Park Elementary School - 0.5 miles, 5/10

Nye Elementary School - 0.86 miles, 8/10

The O'Farrell Charter School - 0.82 miles, 7/10

Bethune K-8 - 1.98 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

4 12th & Imperial Trolley - Lomita Village - 0.1 mile

917 Oak Park-Emerald Hills Loop CCW - 0.3 mile

916 Oak Park-Emerald Hills Loop CW - 0.4 mile

13 Kaiser Hospital - 24th St Transit Center - 0.5 mile

3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 0.5 mile



(RLNE5111511)