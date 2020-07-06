All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5460 Forbes Ave

5460 Forbes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5460 Forbes Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description

Single-story Allied Gardens 3 bedroom home This single-story home with 1500 sq. ft. has white paint, neutral carpet and modern vinyl flooring (looks like tile). Other features include a two car detached garage, spacious patio and a yard. Living room, small dining room and kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, gas countertop range and double-oven. Additional storage. Laundry room with washer / dryer hook-ups. Ok up to 2 pets (dog/cat).
Property Size: 1500

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Deposit: $2400

Monthly Income: $6,188

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 Forbes Ave have any available units?
5460 Forbes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 Forbes Ave have?
Some of 5460 Forbes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 Forbes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5460 Forbes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 Forbes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5460 Forbes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5460 Forbes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5460 Forbes Ave offers parking.
Does 5460 Forbes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5460 Forbes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 Forbes Ave have a pool?
No, 5460 Forbes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5460 Forbes Ave have accessible units?
No, 5460 Forbes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 Forbes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5460 Forbes Ave has units with dishwashers.

