5460 Forbes Ave

Amenities
Description
Single-story Allied Gardens 3 bedroom home This single-story home with 1500 sq. ft. has white paint, neutral carpet and modern vinyl flooring (looks like tile). Other features include a two car detached garage, spacious patio and a yard. Living room, small dining room and kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, gas countertop range and double-oven. Additional storage. Laundry room with washer / dryer hook-ups. Ok up to 2 pets (dog/cat).
Property Size: 1500
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Deposit: $2400
Monthly Income: $6,188