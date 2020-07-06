5460 Forbes Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Description



Single-story Allied Gardens 3 bedroom home This single-story home with 1500 sq. ft. has white paint, neutral carpet and modern vinyl flooring (looks like tile). Other features include a two car detached garage, spacious patio and a yard. Living room, small dining room and kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, gas countertop range and double-oven. Additional storage. Laundry room with washer / dryer hook-ups. Ok up to 2 pets (dog/cat).

Property Size: 1500



Bedrooms: 3



Bathrooms: 1.5



Deposit: $2400



Monthly Income: $6,188