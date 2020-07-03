5444 Reservoir Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed pet friendly sauna tennis court

Villa del Sol Apartments is a beautiful community in the College Area. Includes a tennis court with renovated, resort style pool and clubhouse, fitness room with complimentary classes, separate men and women saunas. Approximately one block to the trolley station.



Cats OK, assistive animals exempt.



Apply online: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/99993



Villa del Sol Apartments

(619) 582-5195

Fatima@vds.sdcoxmail.com

Jacque@vds.sdcoxmail.com www.villadelsolapts.com



All Applicants must have the following:



-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent

-Good Credit and Rental History

-A Valid Drivers License or Identification



Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.



Complimentary Fitness Classes

Fitness Room

Men & Women Saunas

On Site Laundry

Renovated Clubhouse & Resort Style Pool

Secondary Pool