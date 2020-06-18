All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5441 Cottage Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5441 Cottage Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

5441 Cottage Ave

5441 Cottage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5441 Cottage Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
5441 Cottage Ave Available 05/10/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Allied Gardens Available now! - This home located in desirable Allied Gardens has plenty to offer.

As you enter this home you have upgraded vinyl windows throughout with gorgeous original hardwood flooring. The living room/dining room combo has beautiful windows with a view of the Del Cerro hills.

Off the dining room you have an upgraded kitchen with black granite counter tops, recessed lighting and maple cabinetry. The kitchen has tiled flooring throughout and plenty of cabinets. This home boasts custom paint throughout.

Near the kitchen you have an area that can be used for a "small office" or homework station. There is an access door that leads directly into a beautiful landscape back yard. This yard has a patio great for summer BBQ's.

As you walk down the hallway there is a large linen closet. The hall bathroom has a custom tiled shower enclosure with newer fixtures.

The master suite has hardwood flooring with plenty of closet space. The master bathroom has tiled flooring and custom tiled shower enclosure.

The home has a long carport that leads into your 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups.

The Allied Gardens Recreation Center and Allied Gardens Pool are located on Greenbrier Avenue, next to Lewis Middle School. Just a short distance away!

Further down the hill, just off Greenbrier on Estrella, are the community Little League fields. The area has a small business district located on Waring Road between Orcutt and Zion this borders the community of Grantville. The abundance of parks and schools in the community has resulted in being one of San Diego's friendly neighborhoods in the 92120 zip code.

Renters Insurance required!

(RLNE2077423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 Cottage Ave have any available units?
5441 Cottage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 Cottage Ave have?
Some of 5441 Cottage Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 Cottage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5441 Cottage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 Cottage Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5441 Cottage Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5441 Cottage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5441 Cottage Ave offers parking.
Does 5441 Cottage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 Cottage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 Cottage Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5441 Cottage Ave has a pool.
Does 5441 Cottage Ave have accessible units?
No, 5441 Cottage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 Cottage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5441 Cottage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University