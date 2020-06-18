Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill garage

5441 Cottage Ave Available 05/10/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Allied Gardens Available now! - This home located in desirable Allied Gardens has plenty to offer.



As you enter this home you have upgraded vinyl windows throughout with gorgeous original hardwood flooring. The living room/dining room combo has beautiful windows with a view of the Del Cerro hills.



Off the dining room you have an upgraded kitchen with black granite counter tops, recessed lighting and maple cabinetry. The kitchen has tiled flooring throughout and plenty of cabinets. This home boasts custom paint throughout.



Near the kitchen you have an area that can be used for a "small office" or homework station. There is an access door that leads directly into a beautiful landscape back yard. This yard has a patio great for summer BBQ's.



As you walk down the hallway there is a large linen closet. The hall bathroom has a custom tiled shower enclosure with newer fixtures.



The master suite has hardwood flooring with plenty of closet space. The master bathroom has tiled flooring and custom tiled shower enclosure.



The home has a long carport that leads into your 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups.



The Allied Gardens Recreation Center and Allied Gardens Pool are located on Greenbrier Avenue, next to Lewis Middle School. Just a short distance away!



Further down the hill, just off Greenbrier on Estrella, are the community Little League fields. The area has a small business district located on Waring Road between Orcutt and Zion this borders the community of Grantville. The abundance of parks and schools in the community has resulted in being one of San Diego's friendly neighborhoods in the 92120 zip code.



Renters Insurance required!



(RLNE2077423)