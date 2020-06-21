Amenities

JUST REDUCED! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Centrally Located w/ Private Yard. MUST SEE!!! - 5438 Waring Rd. is 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Allied Gardens. This home has original hardwood floors that were just refinished. We also have put in new tile in the kitchen, entryway, and bathroom. Fresh paint, new carpet in one bedroom, and dual pane windows throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops and all major appliances are included. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage. In the backyard, enjoy a nice patio cover and private yard. The deposit is equal to one month's rent ($2695.00). If you are interested in viewing this home, please call Cam at (858)231-0004.



