Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5438 Waring Rd.

5438 Waring Road · (858) 231-0004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5438 Waring Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5438 Waring Rd. · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Centrally Located w/ Private Yard. MUST SEE!!! - 5438 Waring Rd. is 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Allied Gardens. This home has original hardwood floors that were just refinished. We also have put in new tile in the kitchen, entryway, and bathroom. Fresh paint, new carpet in one bedroom, and dual pane windows throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops and all major appliances are included. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage. In the backyard, enjoy a nice patio cover and private yard. The deposit is equal to one month's rent ($2695.00). If you are interested in viewing this home, please call Cam at (858)231-0004.

(RLNE5839949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 Waring Rd. have any available units?
5438 Waring Rd. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5438 Waring Rd. have?
Some of 5438 Waring Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 Waring Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5438 Waring Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 Waring Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 5438 Waring Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5438 Waring Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 5438 Waring Rd. does offer parking.
Does 5438 Waring Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 Waring Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 Waring Rd. have a pool?
No, 5438 Waring Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5438 Waring Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5438 Waring Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 Waring Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5438 Waring Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
