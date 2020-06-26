All apartments in San Diego
5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1

5430 Linda Vista Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5430 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 Available 06/08/20 Spacious 2BD/2.5BA Town Home near USD - Bright and airy 2BD/2.5BA two story Condo in the desirable Linda Vista area features, newly refinished kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, natural light and cool breezes off the bay. Close to USD, Old Town, Sea World, Mission Bay.

- 12 month lease term
- Utilities Included: Water / Trash
- Laundry: In unit
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
- Parking: 2 car garage
- Solid
**No smoking
**One pet considered $20 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies plus along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA DRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4967691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 have any available units?
5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 have?
Some of 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 offers parking.
Does 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 have a pool?
No, 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 have accessible units?
No, 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
