Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5430 Linda Vista Rd. #1 Available 06/08/20 Spacious 2BD/2.5BA Town Home near USD - Bright and airy 2BD/2.5BA two story Condo in the desirable Linda Vista area features, newly refinished kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, natural light and cool breezes off the bay. Close to USD, Old Town, Sea World, Mission Bay.



- 12 month lease term

- Utilities Included: Water / Trash

- Laundry: In unit

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

- Parking: 2 car garage

- Solid

**No smoking

**One pet considered $20 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies plus along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA DRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE4967691)