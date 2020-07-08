Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5427 Soho View Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bdrm Townhouse! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bathroom tri-level townhome with attached 2 car tandem garage. Nice, open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances - stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. Kitchen also has beautiful granite counter tops and a convenient breakfast counter. Downstairs bonus room can be used as an office or additional bedroom.



Mix of wood and tile flooring throughout the home. Washer and dryer are included and in unit. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and bathroom with double sinks. Great, central location. Close to everything! Schools, shopping, recreation, Downtown, entertainment are all a short distance. This property is a must see! Pets will be considered with approval and additional pet rent and deposit. Available early July.



Available early July.

Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required.



Please be sure to check out the video



