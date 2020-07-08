All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5427 Soho View Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5427 Soho View Terrace
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

5427 Soho View Terrace

5427 Soho View Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5427 Soho View Terrace, San Diego, CA 92105
El Cerrito

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5427 Soho View Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bdrm Townhouse! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bathroom tri-level townhome with attached 2 car tandem garage. Nice, open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances - stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. Kitchen also has beautiful granite counter tops and a convenient breakfast counter. Downstairs bonus room can be used as an office or additional bedroom.

Mix of wood and tile flooring throughout the home. Washer and dryer are included and in unit. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and bathroom with double sinks. Great, central location. Close to everything! Schools, shopping, recreation, Downtown, entertainment are all a short distance. This property is a must see! Pets will be considered with approval and additional pet rent and deposit. Available early July.

Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

Please be sure to check out the video at www.givingtreepm.com

DRE #02035049

(RLNE3767550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Soho View Terrace have any available units?
5427 Soho View Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5427 Soho View Terrace have?
Some of 5427 Soho View Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Soho View Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Soho View Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Soho View Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5427 Soho View Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5427 Soho View Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5427 Soho View Terrace offers parking.
Does 5427 Soho View Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5427 Soho View Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Soho View Terrace have a pool?
No, 5427 Soho View Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5427 Soho View Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5427 Soho View Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Soho View Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5427 Soho View Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University