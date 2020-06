542 Westbourne Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

AVAILABLE AS SUMMER RENTAL. PREFER AT LEAST ONE MONTH AT A TIME JUNE 15 TO END OF SEPTEMBER 2019. OR FULL PERIOD. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN NEW APPLIANCES AND NEWLY FURNISHED THROUGHOUT. LARGE HIGH CEILING GREAT/FAMILY ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FRENCH DOORS OPENING ONTO GARDEN TERRACE AND SWIM SPA/JACUZZI FOR EXERCISE AND RELAXATION. I/2 A BLOCK TO LA JOLLA HIGH AND ITS LARGE POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO MIDDLE AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. KING SIZE BED IN MASTER BEDROOM LEADING TO LARGE WELL FURNISHED DECK. QUEEN SIZE BED IN BEDROOM OVERLOOKING THE BACK GARDEN, LEADING TO SMALL DECK WITH TABLE AND 2 CHAIRS. 2 TWIN TRUNDLE BEDS IN 3RD BEDROOM.

