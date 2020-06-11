Rent Calculator
5401 Brockbank Place
Last updated February 22 2020 at 11:37 PM
1 of 1
5401 Brockbank Place
5401 Brockbank Place
No Longer Available
Location
5401 Brockbank Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful large 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms with a nice view huge backyard.
Great Floor Plan (2 master Bedrooms)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5401 Brockbank Place have any available units?
5401 Brockbank Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5401 Brockbank Place have?
Some of 5401 Brockbank Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 5401 Brockbank Place currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Brockbank Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Brockbank Place pet-friendly?
No, 5401 Brockbank Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5401 Brockbank Place offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Brockbank Place offers parking.
Does 5401 Brockbank Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Brockbank Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Brockbank Place have a pool?
No, 5401 Brockbank Place does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Brockbank Place have accessible units?
No, 5401 Brockbank Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Brockbank Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401 Brockbank Place has units with dishwashers.
