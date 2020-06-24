All apartments in San Diego
5393 Camino Playa Malaga
5393 Camino Playa Malaga

5393 Camino Playa Malaga · No Longer Available
Location

5393 Camino Playa Malaga, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Upgraded 4 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot
- This stunning 4-Bedroom / 3-Bath home is full of upgrades including gourmet kitchen with luxurious wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan and vaulted ceilings provide so much natural light throughout. Hardwood Flooring throughout the first floor and carpet upstairs. The home is located on a corner lot next to a scenic canyon. There is one bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs including the spacious master suite. Amenities include central heating and A/C, 2-car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer. This one will go fast

12-Month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Laundry: Washer/Dryer on premises
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Wine Fridge
Parking: 2-Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5393 Camino Playa Malaga have any available units?
5393 Camino Playa Malaga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5393 Camino Playa Malaga have?
Some of 5393 Camino Playa Malaga's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5393 Camino Playa Malaga currently offering any rent specials?
5393 Camino Playa Malaga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5393 Camino Playa Malaga pet-friendly?
Yes, 5393 Camino Playa Malaga is pet friendly.
Does 5393 Camino Playa Malaga offer parking?
Yes, 5393 Camino Playa Malaga offers parking.
Does 5393 Camino Playa Malaga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5393 Camino Playa Malaga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5393 Camino Playa Malaga have a pool?
No, 5393 Camino Playa Malaga does not have a pool.
Does 5393 Camino Playa Malaga have accessible units?
No, 5393 Camino Playa Malaga does not have accessible units.
Does 5393 Camino Playa Malaga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5393 Camino Playa Malaga has units with dishwashers.
