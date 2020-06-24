5393 Camino Playa Malaga

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Upgraded 4 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot

- This stunning 4-Bedroom / 3-Bath home is full of upgrades including gourmet kitchen with luxurious wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan and vaulted ceilings provide so much natural light throughout. Hardwood Flooring throughout the first floor and carpet upstairs. The home is located on a corner lot next to a scenic canyon. There is one bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs including the spacious master suite. Amenities include central heating and A/C, 2-car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer. This one will go fast



12-Month Lease

Unfurnished

Tenant to pay all utilities

Laundry: Washer/Dryer on premises

Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Wine Fridge

Parking: 2-Car Garage