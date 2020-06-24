5393 Camino Playa Malaga

Amenities
Beautiful Upgraded 4 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot
- This stunning 4-Bedroom / 3-Bath home is full of upgrades including gourmet kitchen with luxurious wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan and vaulted ceilings provide so much natural light throughout. Hardwood Flooring throughout the first floor and carpet upstairs. The home is located on a corner lot next to a scenic canyon. There is one bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs including the spacious master suite. Amenities include central heating and A/C, 2-car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer. This one will go fast
12-Month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Laundry: Washer/Dryer on premises
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Wine Fridge
Parking: 2-Car Garage