All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5375 Penny Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5375 Penny Place
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

5375 Penny Place

5375 Penny Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5375 Penny Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom Home! - This home has been newly remodeled with many upgrades including new recessed lighting, crown molding and custom paint throughout and new windows that offers energy efficiency while using your central air and heating.

Entering into this home you will see that the living room has newly resurfaced hardwood flooring throughout, plenty of natural lighting and spacious for all your furniture. There is a spacious additional family room with a fire place and tons of built-in cabinets! Off the living room you have new patio sliders that will lead you into an oasis backyard with new "stamped" concrete and a covered patio area. On the side of this back yard you have a "tuff shed" storage area for your convenience.

The kitchen has a new gas stove/oven, over the range microwave, double sided fridge and a new dishwasher. The counter tops are white tile with new white cabinetry with a large pantry. This kitchen offers plenty of sunshine and new recessed lighting.

Down the hallway you will find a large master suite with vaulted ceilings and a double closet with plenty of space. The master bathroom suite has a newly tiled shower enclosure with granite counter vanity, new fixtures and toilet. The other two bedrooms are on the other side of the hallway, with hardwood flooring and custom paint. Both bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. The hall bathroom has been newly painted with newly refinished vanity and shower/tub.

(RLNE1943872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5375 Penny Place have any available units?
5375 Penny Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5375 Penny Place have?
Some of 5375 Penny Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5375 Penny Place currently offering any rent specials?
5375 Penny Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5375 Penny Place pet-friendly?
No, 5375 Penny Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5375 Penny Place offer parking?
Yes, 5375 Penny Place offers parking.
Does 5375 Penny Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5375 Penny Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5375 Penny Place have a pool?
No, 5375 Penny Place does not have a pool.
Does 5375 Penny Place have accessible units?
No, 5375 Penny Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5375 Penny Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5375 Penny Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University