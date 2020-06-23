5375 Penny Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Newly Renovated 3 bedroom Home! - This home has been newly remodeled with many upgrades including new recessed lighting, crown molding and custom paint throughout and new windows that offers energy efficiency while using your central air and heating.



Entering into this home you will see that the living room has newly resurfaced hardwood flooring throughout, plenty of natural lighting and spacious for all your furniture. There is a spacious additional family room with a fire place and tons of built-in cabinets! Off the living room you have new patio sliders that will lead you into an oasis backyard with new "stamped" concrete and a covered patio area. On the side of this back yard you have a "tuff shed" storage area for your convenience.



The kitchen has a new gas stove/oven, over the range microwave, double sided fridge and a new dishwasher. The counter tops are white tile with new white cabinetry with a large pantry. This kitchen offers plenty of sunshine and new recessed lighting.



Down the hallway you will find a large master suite with vaulted ceilings and a double closet with plenty of space. The master bathroom suite has a newly tiled shower enclosure with granite counter vanity, new fixtures and toilet. The other two bedrooms are on the other side of the hallway, with hardwood flooring and custom paint. Both bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. The hall bathroom has been newly painted with newly refinished vanity and shower/tub.



