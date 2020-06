Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous remodel! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,356 sq ft single-story home in highly-sought-after north Clairemont location! Open and spacious kitchen and living room area-makes it perfect for entertaining. There is also an additional room, off of the kitchen that would make a great home office or family room. Private backyard with fire pit and raised planter beds-perfect for your home garden!