Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5363 Saxon St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

5363 Saxon St

5363 Saxon Street · (619) 503-3335
Location

5363 Saxon Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1723 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedRooms and Remodeled bathrooms. Less than 5 minute walk to campus on the sport side of SDSU. Short walk to ARC. This home has gleaming hardwood floors, NO CARPETS, upgraded baths with Quartz counter tops, and the master bath has a rain shower head. House Has Central Heat and AC. Remodeled Kitchen includes stainless steel Fridge, stove, Microwave and dishwasher. Additional appliance includes and extra Fridge and Washer and Dryer. The windows have been replaced with Milgard dual pane windows, shutters window coverings and Vaulted ceilings. Grassy Backyard and paved patio area off the living room slider. Yard has fruit trees and includes gardening service.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5363 Saxon St have any available units?
5363 Saxon St has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5363 Saxon St have?
Some of 5363 Saxon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5363 Saxon St currently offering any rent specials?
5363 Saxon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5363 Saxon St pet-friendly?
No, 5363 Saxon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5363 Saxon St offer parking?
Yes, 5363 Saxon St does offer parking.
Does 5363 Saxon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5363 Saxon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5363 Saxon St have a pool?
No, 5363 Saxon St does not have a pool.
Does 5363 Saxon St have accessible units?
No, 5363 Saxon St does not have accessible units.
Does 5363 Saxon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5363 Saxon St has units with dishwashers.
