5363 Saxon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5 bedRooms and Remodeled bathrooms. Less than 5 minute walk to campus on the sport side of SDSU. Short walk to ARC. This home has gleaming hardwood floors, NO CARPETS, upgraded baths with Quartz counter tops, and the master bath has a rain shower head. House Has Central Heat and AC. Remodeled Kitchen includes stainless steel Fridge, stove, Microwave and dishwasher. Additional appliance includes and extra Fridge and Washer and Dryer. The windows have been replaced with Milgard dual pane windows, shutters window coverings and Vaulted ceilings. Grassy Backyard and paved patio area off the living room slider. Yard has fruit trees and includes gardening service.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614