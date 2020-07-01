5340 Manzanares Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Beautifully remodeled 1950's bungalow single story home with views of the Coronado Bay Bridge and Downtown San Diego skyline! This beautifully appointed home features an open floorplan with 3 supersized bedrooms all with retreat areas and 2 fully upgraded bathrooms. All permitted additions adds extra living space and a large living room perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an impeccable bathroom with a spa tub, separate tiled shower and floors, and granite counters with glass bowl dual sinks. This home also features quality bamboo wood flooring and tile throughout, and newly installed energy efficient dual paned windows frames every exterior window. The updated kitchen has an abundance of counter space that's perfect for preparing food for large gatherings and includes granite counter tops and black appliances, Enjoy the sunset views from your expansive back deck.



Screening/Leasing Details: -$30.00 Application per adult -$2,900 Month Rent 12 month Term -$2,900 Deposit **Renter Insurance Required *Pet Deposit * Small dog/cat welcome *Renter responsible for all utilities Rental Criteria: *No evictions * Background check will be performed * 2 years of positive rental history *Must gross 2.5 times the rent per month Let's schedule a tour today! Please call (951) 795-5711