San Diego, CA
5340 Manzanares Way
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:50 AM

5340 Manzanares Way

5340 Manzanares Way · No Longer Available
Location

5340 Manzanares Way, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled 1950's bungalow single story home with views of the Coronado Bay Bridge and Downtown San Diego skyline!
Beautifully remodeled 1950's bungalow single story home with views of the Coronado Bay Bridge and Downtown San Diego skyline! This beautifully appointed home features an open floorplan with 3 supersized bedrooms all with retreat areas and 2 fully upgraded bathrooms. All permitted additions adds extra living space and a large living room perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an impeccable bathroom with a spa tub, separate tiled shower and floors, and granite counters with glass bowl dual sinks. This home also features quality bamboo wood flooring and tile throughout, and newly installed energy efficient dual paned windows frames every exterior window. The updated kitchen has an abundance of counter space that's perfect for preparing food for large gatherings and includes granite counter tops and black appliances, Enjoy the sunset views from your expansive back deck.

Screening/Leasing Details: -$30.00 Application per adult -$2,900 Month Rent 12 month Term -$2,900 Deposit **Renter Insurance Required *Pet Deposit * Small dog/cat welcome *Renter responsible for all utilities Rental Criteria: *No evictions * Background check will be performed * 2 years of positive rental history *Must gross 2.5 times the rent per month Let's schedule a tour today! Please call (951) 795-5711

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Manzanares Way have any available units?
5340 Manzanares Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5340 Manzanares Way have?
Some of 5340 Manzanares Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 Manzanares Way currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Manzanares Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Manzanares Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 Manzanares Way is pet friendly.
Does 5340 Manzanares Way offer parking?
No, 5340 Manzanares Way does not offer parking.
Does 5340 Manzanares Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5340 Manzanares Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Manzanares Way have a pool?
No, 5340 Manzanares Way does not have a pool.
Does 5340 Manzanares Way have accessible units?
No, 5340 Manzanares Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Manzanares Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5340 Manzanares Way has units with dishwashers.

