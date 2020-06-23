Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5307 W Falls View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5307 W Falls View Dr
Last updated April 14 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5307 W Falls View Dr
5307 W Falls View Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5307 W Falls View Dr, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
4 Room 2 Bath. Large enough for doubles. Walking distance to SDSU. New Floors NO CARPET!! House has central AC! Long Driveway and Garage. Includes Fridge, Washer & Dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have any available units?
5307 W Falls View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5307 W Falls View Dr have?
Some of 5307 W Falls View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5307 W Falls View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5307 W Falls View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 W Falls View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5307 W Falls View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5307 W Falls View Dr does offer parking.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5307 W Falls View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have a pool?
No, 5307 W Falls View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have accessible units?
No, 5307 W Falls View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 W Falls View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University