All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5307 W Falls View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5307 W Falls View Dr
Last updated April 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

5307 W Falls View Dr

5307 W Falls View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5307 W Falls View Dr, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
4 Room 2 Bath. Large enough for doubles. Walking distance to SDSU. New Floors NO CARPET!! House has central AC! Long Driveway and Garage. Includes Fridge, Washer & Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have any available units?
5307 W Falls View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 W Falls View Dr have?
Some of 5307 W Falls View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 W Falls View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5307 W Falls View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 W Falls View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5307 W Falls View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5307 W Falls View Dr does offer parking.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5307 W Falls View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have a pool?
No, 5307 W Falls View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have accessible units?
No, 5307 W Falls View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 W Falls View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 W Falls View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University