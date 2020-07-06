All apartments in San Diego
5253 Monroe Avenue #4

5253 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5253 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
5253 Monroe Ave #4
San Diego, CA 92115

LISTING DETAIL
You'll love this cozy studio apartment in the Talmadge community. This second-floor studio features a spacious kitchen with a gas range/oven and tons of cabinet space.

You will be just minutes from SDSU, Colina Park Golf Course, freeways, shopping, restaurants and more.

Available Now.

Address: 5253 Monroe Ave #4, San Diego, CA 92115
Security Deposit same as rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Gas/Electric, Internet, Cable.

Off-Street Parking Available

INFORMATION CONTACT: Mission Real Estate Associates and Property Management
DRE# 01871183 Agents: Christina Rounds DRE# 01861996 / William Tovar DRE#02008614 Email: realestateguidesinsd@gmail.com ( email inquires only please )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 have any available units?
5253 Monroe Avenue #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 have?
Some of 5253 Monroe Avenue #4's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5253 Monroe Avenue #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 pet-friendly?
No, 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 offer parking?
Yes, 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 offers parking.
Does 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 have a pool?
No, 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 have accessible units?
No, 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5253 Monroe Avenue #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

