5253 Monroe Avenue #4

Amenities
5253 Monroe Ave #4
San Diego, CA 92115
LISTING DETAIL
You'll love this cozy studio apartment in the Talmadge community. This second-floor studio features a spacious kitchen with a gas range/oven and tons of cabinet space.
You will be just minutes from SDSU, Colina Park Golf Course, freeways, shopping, restaurants and more.
Available Now.
Security Deposit same as rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Gas/Electric, Internet, Cable.
Off-Street Parking Available
INFORMATION CONTACT: Mission Real Estate Associates and Property Management
DRE# 01871183 Agents: Christina Rounds DRE# 01861996 / William Tovar DRE#02008614 Email: realestateguidesinsd@gmail.com ( email inquires only please )