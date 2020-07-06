5253 Monroe Avenue #4

Amenities

parking some paid utils internet access range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

5253 Monroe Ave #4

San Diego, CA 92115



LISTING DETAIL

You'll love this cozy studio apartment in the Talmadge community. This second-floor studio features a spacious kitchen with a gas range/oven and tons of cabinet space.



You will be just minutes from SDSU, Colina Park Golf Course, freeways, shopping, restaurants and more.



Available Now.



Address: 5253 Monroe Ave #4, San Diego, CA 92115

Security Deposit same as rent

Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Gas/Electric, Internet, Cable.



Off-Street Parking Available



INFORMATION CONTACT: Mission Real Estate Associates and Property Management

DRE# 01871183 Agents: Christina Rounds DRE# 01861996 / William Tovar DRE#02008614 Email: realestateguidesinsd@gmail.com ( email inquires only please )