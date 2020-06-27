All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 17 2019

5253 Las Animas Way

5253 Las Animas Way · No Longer Available
Location

5253 Las Animas Way, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
extra storage
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Corner House on a Cul-De-Sac!!! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Enjoy fantastic views of the city from your front yard!

The kitchen includes a large sitting area, plenty of cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and oven. The home has a separate dining room, living room with fire place, laundry room with washer & dryer, and additional storage. The home also includes new paint, new carpet, and vinyl flooring throughout the house. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with separate shower, soaking bathtub, and a vanity area with two sinks. The other two additional bedrooms offer plenty of space. There is also access to a 2 car detached garage and driveway parking.

No pets accepted.

6 Month Lease

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi, and maintains the yard. Owner pays trash.

Rent: $2,400 per month
Security Deposit: $2,400
Square Footage: 1,512 esf.

Available October 1st, 2019

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $6,000 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5096074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5253 Las Animas Way have any available units?
5253 Las Animas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5253 Las Animas Way have?
Some of 5253 Las Animas Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5253 Las Animas Way currently offering any rent specials?
5253 Las Animas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5253 Las Animas Way pet-friendly?
No, 5253 Las Animas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5253 Las Animas Way offer parking?
Yes, 5253 Las Animas Way offers parking.
Does 5253 Las Animas Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5253 Las Animas Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5253 Las Animas Way have a pool?
No, 5253 Las Animas Way does not have a pool.
Does 5253 Las Animas Way have accessible units?
No, 5253 Las Animas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5253 Las Animas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5253 Las Animas Way does not have units with dishwashers.
