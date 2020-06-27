5253 Las Animas Way

Amenities

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Corner House on a Cul-De-Sac!!! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Enjoy fantastic views of the city from your front yard!



The kitchen includes a large sitting area, plenty of cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and oven. The home has a separate dining room, living room with fire place, laundry room with washer & dryer, and additional storage. The home also includes new paint, new carpet, and vinyl flooring throughout the house. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with separate shower, soaking bathtub, and a vanity area with two sinks. The other two additional bedrooms offer plenty of space. There is also access to a 2 car detached garage and driveway parking.



No pets accepted.



6 Month Lease



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi, and maintains the yard. Owner pays trash.



Rent: $2,400 per month

Security Deposit: $2,400

Square Footage: 1,512 esf.



Available October 1st, 2019



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $6,000 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



