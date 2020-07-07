5252 Landis Street - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

WATCH THE SUNSET FROM YOUR PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO! The BEST unit in the complex is available! Spectacular views, good breeze, and your own private 2nd floor patio!



Enjoy the views from this 2/1 newly top-to-bottom remodeled unit! Renovation includes new paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, new bathroom vanity and fixtures, and new skylight windows.



Bedrooms feature sizeable closets. Extra storage in hall nook.



Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space.



No Pets allowed. One year lease required.



Complex features some outdoor space, laundry room onsite, and great neighbors.



UNIT FEATURES

Cable ready, Heat - electric, Stainless Steel Appliances, walk-in closet, 2nd floor, assigned parking space, private patio.

5252 Landis is a newly remodeled, 9-unit apartment building with fairly close proximity to SDSU, University Ave., with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 94. This property is a 13-minute drive to Naval Base San Diego.