San Diego, CA
5252 Landis Street - 3
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

5252 Landis Street - 3

5252 Landis Street · No Longer Available
Location

5252 Landis Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
WATCH THE SUNSET FROM YOUR PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO! The BEST unit in the complex is available! Spectacular views, good breeze, and your own private 2nd floor patio!

**OPEN HOUSE FOR UNIT SATURDAY MAY 2ND 1230pm-2PM**

Enjoy the views from this 2/1 newly top-to-bottom remodeled unit! Renovation includes new paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, new bathroom vanity and fixtures, and new skylight windows.

Bedrooms feature sizeable closets. Extra storage in hall nook.

Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space.

No Pets allowed. One year lease required.

Complex features some outdoor space, laundry room onsite, and great neighbors.

UNIT FEATURES
Cable ready, Heat - electric, Stainless Steel Appliances, walk-in closet, 2nd floor, assigned parking space, private patio.
5252 Landis is a newly remodeled, 9-unit apartment building with fairly close proximity to SDSU, University Ave., with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 94. This property is a 13-minute drive to Naval Base San Diego.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5252 Landis Street - 3 have any available units?
5252 Landis Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5252 Landis Street - 3 have?
Some of 5252 Landis Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5252 Landis Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5252 Landis Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5252 Landis Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5252 Landis Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5252 Landis Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5252 Landis Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 5252 Landis Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5252 Landis Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5252 Landis Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 5252 Landis Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5252 Landis Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 5252 Landis Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5252 Landis Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5252 Landis Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

