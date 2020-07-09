All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

5252 Canning Place

5252 Canning Place · No Longer Available
Location

5252 Canning Place, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
5252 Canning Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Cul-du-Sac Home - Welcome home! This gorgeous 4 bedroom/2 bath home awaits with upgrades throughout. Including:

--Marble Kitchen Floor
--Luxury Vinyl and Laminate flooring
--Granite Counters in Kitchen and Laundry room
--Private Backyard Oasis with producing fruit trees (including Avocado, Blood Orange,
Lemon, Lime and Peach)
--Central AC
--Fireplace

Gardener included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Available July 1, 2020.

This home is truly a must see. Please call or email with questions and to schedule a showing. (Following all the current safety conditions in place)

(RLNE5799757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5252 Canning Place have any available units?
5252 Canning Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5252 Canning Place have?
Some of 5252 Canning Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5252 Canning Place currently offering any rent specials?
5252 Canning Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5252 Canning Place pet-friendly?
No, 5252 Canning Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5252 Canning Place offer parking?
No, 5252 Canning Place does not offer parking.
Does 5252 Canning Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5252 Canning Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5252 Canning Place have a pool?
No, 5252 Canning Place does not have a pool.
Does 5252 Canning Place have accessible units?
No, 5252 Canning Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5252 Canning Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5252 Canning Place does not have units with dishwashers.

