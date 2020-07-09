Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

5252 Canning Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Cul-du-Sac Home - Welcome home! This gorgeous 4 bedroom/2 bath home awaits with upgrades throughout. Including:



--Marble Kitchen Floor

--Luxury Vinyl and Laminate flooring

--Granite Counters in Kitchen and Laundry room

--Private Backyard Oasis with producing fruit trees (including Avocado, Blood Orange,

Lemon, Lime and Peach)

--Central AC

--Fireplace



Gardener included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Available July 1, 2020.



This home is truly a must see. Please call or email with questions and to schedule a showing. (Following all the current safety conditions in place)



(RLNE5799757)