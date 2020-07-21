5227 Topsail Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous 4B/3BA House w/ Large Bonus Loft, Central A/C & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 4B/3BA house available for lease in Otay Mesa featuring over 2700 SF of living space over three levels. This beautifully upgraded home boasts:

-Central A/C & heat

-2 car attached garage plus driveway and plenty of street parking

-Covered back patio great for entertaining or relaxing

-NEW carpets throughout the entire property & new laminate vinyl plank in the master suite!

-Spacious living room upon entering

-Open concept upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all provided appliances!

-Full bathroom & bedroom w/ walk-in closet and patio access downstairs

-Huge master suite w/ soaking tub & stall shower plus large walk-in closet

-Two bright guest bedrooms w/ full hall bathroom

-Provided washer/dryer in their own laundry room!

-Spacious third story loft could be used as office, playroom, or 5th bedroom!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3075

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ajsBjViz8

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Otay Mesa / Chula Vista

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2005



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: BBQ island and pond in backyard

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Cats Allowed



