Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Sleeps 8-11! Two kitchens! 8 bed/4 bathroom home features original polished hardwood flooring, high-end kitchen remodel with quartz countertops, porcelain tile, dishwasher &gas stove. Newly installed A/C system and newer windows, solar panels keep electricity bills low, and the covered patio.. Live close to campus in this beautiful home!

5 bed 3 bath and 3 bed 1 bath are also an option for this house!