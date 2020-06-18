5184 Ewing Street

Amenities
Beautiful updated 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, New paint, New laminate wood flooring, New kitchen counters, appliances. This property has 2 doubles and 3 singles.
Right side of the house
Front right corner 13 x 10
Front left corner 12. X 10
Smallest 8 x 10
Left side
Second smallest room. 7 x 14
Larger bedroom
15 X. 9
Beautiful updated 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, New paint, laminate wood flooring, New kitchen counters, appliances.
Right side of the house
Front right corner 13 x 10
Front left corner 12. X 10
Smallest 8 x 10
Left side
Second smallest room. 7 x 14
Larger bedroom
15 X. 9