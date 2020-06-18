All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

5184 Ewing Street

5184 Ewing Street · (858) 560-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5184 Ewing Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 12

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful updated 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, New paint, New laminate wood flooring, New kitchen counters, appliances. This property has 2 doubles and 3 singles.

Right side of the house
Front right corner 13 x 10
Front left corner 12. X 10
Smallest 8 x 10

Left side

Second smallest room. 7 x 14

Larger bedroom
15 X. 9
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5184 Ewing Street have any available units?
5184 Ewing Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5184 Ewing Street have?
Some of 5184 Ewing Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5184 Ewing Street currently offering any rent specials?
5184 Ewing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5184 Ewing Street pet-friendly?
No, 5184 Ewing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5184 Ewing Street offer parking?
Yes, 5184 Ewing Street does offer parking.
Does 5184 Ewing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5184 Ewing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5184 Ewing Street have a pool?
No, 5184 Ewing Street does not have a pool.
Does 5184 Ewing Street have accessible units?
No, 5184 Ewing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5184 Ewing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5184 Ewing Street has units with dishwashers.
