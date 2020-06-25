5155 Tipton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

THIS HOUSE WILL GO FAST! IT IS ONE OF THE NEWEST HOUSES IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD AND IT IS AVAILABLE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN 2 YEARS!



This 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home was completely rebuilt in 2010. At over 1,700 square feet the living space is open and comfortable with very large bedrooms. The master bedroom is huge with a walk in closet and an en suite bathroom.



This home is perfect for 4-6 roommates who will enjoy:

- central air conditioning and heat

- a one car garage with additional parking in the driveway

- a washer and dryer

- ceiling fans in all bedrooms

- a huge backyard



There are travertine floors in all common areas. The wide open kitchen is spacious with plenty of storage, granite countertops and an eat-in bar perfect for barstools. The bathrooms have very nice finishes.



We use an automated system to schedule showings. Please fill out the Tenant Turner fields on this page (not available on Zillow) or call (619) 800-4929. You will be sent a text message to finalize your showing appointment.

THIS HOME IS ONLY A 5 MINUTE WALK TO SDSU AND ALL OF THE RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON COLLEGE AVENUE.