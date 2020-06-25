All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 29 2019

5155 Tipton Street

5155 Tipton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5155 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
THIS HOUSE WILL GO FAST! IT IS ONE OF THE NEWEST HOUSES IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD AND IT IS AVAILABLE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN 2 YEARS!

This 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home was completely rebuilt in 2010. At over 1,700 square feet the living space is open and comfortable with very large bedrooms. The master bedroom is huge with a walk in closet and an en suite bathroom.

This home is perfect for 4-6 roommates who will enjoy:
- central air conditioning and heat
- a one car garage with additional parking in the driveway
- a washer and dryer
- ceiling fans in all bedrooms
- a huge backyard

There are travertine floors in all common areas. The wide open kitchen is spacious with plenty of storage, granite countertops and an eat-in bar perfect for barstools. The bathrooms have very nice finishes.

We use an automated system to schedule showings. Please fill out the Tenant Turner fields on this page (not available on Zillow) or call (619) 800-4929. You will be sent a text message to finalize your showing appointment.
THIS HOME IS ONLY A 5 MINUTE WALK TO SDSU AND ALL OF THE RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON COLLEGE AVENUE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5155 Tipton Street have any available units?
5155 Tipton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5155 Tipton Street have?
Some of 5155 Tipton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5155 Tipton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5155 Tipton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5155 Tipton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5155 Tipton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5155 Tipton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5155 Tipton Street offers parking.
Does 5155 Tipton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5155 Tipton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5155 Tipton Street have a pool?
No, 5155 Tipton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5155 Tipton Street have accessible units?
No, 5155 Tipton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5155 Tipton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5155 Tipton Street has units with dishwashers.
